Two minor girls from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Sunday crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered India in the Poonch Sector of the Jammu division.

The incident came in the morning when the Indian troops maintaining restraint did not open fire at the infiltrating girls.

Jammu based spokesman of the Army, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand identified the girls as Laiba Zabair aged 17 years and Sana Zabair aged 13 years, residents of village Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta.

He said these girls had inadvertently crossed into Indian side in Poonch Sector in the morning hours. “Own troops deployed along the Line of Control having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers. Efforts are being made for early repatriation”, Lt. Colonel Anand said.