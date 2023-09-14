2 LeT terrorists trapped in Kashmir encounter

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including commander Uzair Khanm have been trapped in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district’s Kokernag area in the encounter with the security forces, police said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of Humayun Bhat.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok.

Colonel Manpreeet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed in action in the Kokernag encounter that started on Wednesday.

“In a solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreeet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LeT terrorists including Uzair Khan,” the police said.

Leaders cosscutting political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have conveyed grief at the death of three security personnel in the encounter.