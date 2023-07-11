Amid heavy rainfall that has gripped the northern parts of the country several trains have been cancelled. According to the information which has been provided by Shobhan Chaudhary, General Manager of Northern Railway as many as 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and water-logging situation.

Cancellation period can be extended

Three Shatabdi trains, two Kalka-New Delhi and one Chandigarh-New Delhi along with Vande Bharat trains were also cancelled for Tuesday. Trains were cancelled due to heavy rain and waterlogging on the tracks. According to sources, the period for cancellation of trains may be extended in view of the maintenance of damaged tracks. These trains will also not run from Delhi to Chandigarh. The railway department has also cancelled the toy train running on Kalka-Shimla track for the next few days.

Trains heading from Katra Railway Station cancelled

Trains moving from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station have been cancelled by the Railway Department, due to which the devotees are looking very upset. Katra-bound Hemkund Express, Shri Shakti, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Jammu Mail, Malwa Express, as well as Swaraj Express, have been cancelled for today and Tuesday from Katra, while most of the trains coming to Katra are cancelled.

The rain conditions are getting worse in northern part of the country Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana are under red alert