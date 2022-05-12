2 held for stripping Dalit woman in K’taka Home Min village

Karnataka police detained two males on Thursday in Araga village near Thirthahalli town in Shivamogga district for allegedly stripping and attempting to rape a Dalit woman.

The incident, which only recently came to light, stunned the state because it occurred in Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s hometown.

Thirthahalli police apprehended Adarsh and Sampath, who were hiding in Uttara Kannada district’s Shirasi town and initiated a manhunt for the other two suspects.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred late Monday night when the woman and her husband went to Thirthahalli to attend a hospital. The four suspects drove the bike into them on the way back and unleashed mayhem.

Her spouse lost consciousness after being hit by the bike, according to the wife, due to a head injury. The woman was then stripped by the accused, who was intoxicated. Locals raced to the scene after hearing her calls for aid and rescued the couple.

Shivamogga SP Lakshmiprasad has stated that on the basis of the complaint, an FIR had been lodged against four persons. The police have clamped IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354a (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Atrocity Act. He maintained that the police department has formed a special team and the accused would be arrested soon.

However, the preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident occurred while the woman and her spouse were visiting a wine shop. The adolescents who protested to the woman being brought to the booze store allegedly beat her husband and stripped her naked.

The victim and her husband were treated at a Thirthahalli hospital. The charges of attempted rape and stripping the woman are being investigated by the police.

Further investigation is on.

(with inputs from IANS)