2 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists killed in Poonch

Two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists were killed early morning on Wednesday and an infiltration bid foiled in the Poonch district by the Indian Army.

The incident has come a day after the killing of a Pakistani terrorist in Reasi district of Jammu Division.

Giving details of the encounter in Poonch, defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that two terrorists were observed crossing the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch district whereafter a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police to immediately intercept the terrorists.

Hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient was utilised by terrorists to bring down heavy volume of fire on the troops. In the ensuing firefight that continued till next day both terrorists were eliminated.

Body of one terrorist alongwith war like stores has been recovered. Search operation for recovering the body of the other terrorist was progressing, said the spokesman.