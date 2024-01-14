Army launches massive operation in Rajouri, Poonch to flush out Pak terrorists

In a bid to flush out Pakistani terrorists from their hideouts in the Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in the Pir-Panjal region of Jammu, the Indian Army has launched a massive operation named “Operation Sarvashakti”.

The step has been taken in the wake of repeated incidents of ambush of Army convoys by highly-trained terrorists in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Nine soldiers were killed in two such recent ambushes in Poonch and Rajouri.

As many as 19 soldiers have lost their lives in the encounters and ambushes since last year in the area.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi and GOC of the 16 Corps, Lt. Gen Navin Sachdeva visited the forward areas of Rajouri on Friday and reviewed the security scenario in the region.

They are learnt to have mobilised the troops for the massive counter-terrorist operations.

The counter-insurgency Romeo Force, Counter Insurgency Force (CIF)-D and the Ace of Spades Division are tipped to play a key role in eliminating terrorists in hideouts along the Line of Control (LOC), hinterland and also in the Reading district.

The Pir-Panjal region remained peaceful for the past 20 years after a large number of terrorists were killed during the “Operation Sarapvinash” launched by the Army in 2003 to destroy the concrete bunkers and transit-hideouts they had built on the high mountains of Poonch which were their infiltration route from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

However, Pakistani agencies have succeeded in reviving terrorism in this region of Jammu but have not been able to involve the local youth in terror activities.

The three districts have been witnessing terror incidents for the past more than a year.

The Operation will be launched on both sides of the Pir-Panjal that includes the terrorism prone areas of South and North Kashmir.

After taking stock of the situation in Rajouri and Poonch, the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Dwivedi accompanied by the Srinagar based Chinar Corps Commander Lt. General Rajiv Ghai and GOC of the Vajra Division visited North Kashmir’s Machhal Sector where he interacted with the troops.

He also visited the Victor Force headquarters for a comprehensive joint security review in Kashmir. Top brass of the Victor Force, Kilo Force, Dagger Division and Vajra Division, CRPF, J&K Police and intelligence agencies discussed the strategy for synergy in Operations, joint combat readiness and counter terrorism grid, sources said.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande recently visited Rajouri to review the situation.

The decision to launch the operation was reportedly taken in the security review meeting that was held at Delhi by Home Minister Amit Shah and the earlier visit here of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Thereafter, the process of inducting more troops and para-military forces in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi has been initiated.