2 B’luru cops arrested for kidnapping man, demanding ransom

Two police officers in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping a man and demanding Rs 40 lakhs from his family for his release, authorities said on Thursday.

The two were identified as Sub-Inspector Rangesh and head constable Harish.

The incident had taken place on March 18 and came to light now.

The two accused had caught the man red-handed while he was selling parts of a tiger, after which they took him to an isolated location.

They then demanded the man’s family to pay a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs for his release.

In a complaint lodged at the Bengaluru police station in Bengaluru, the family said that he was kidnapped by the two officers.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for three other accused in the case.

Police sources have said that Rangesh was close to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

A probe is on to find out the involvement of other senior officers in the case.