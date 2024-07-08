Unnatural death of a 20 year old nursing student of Durgapur in Bengaluru

Diya Mondal (20), a nursing student, hailing from Kanksha near Durgapur, is reported to have committed suicide by hanging herself in Bengaluru in Karnataka. She hails from a poor family and her father works as a cook to earn a living. A resident of Satyanarayan Pally in Gopalpur of Kanksha, Diya Mondal went to study a nursing course in the Mother Terresa Group of Institutions in Bengaluru.

Late yesterday evening one of her college mates called her family from the hostel and informed them that she has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the hostel room. Her father Debashis Mondal is virtually shattered and said that she was his only child and he can not accept such a tragic ending. “Despite our poor earning I have tried my best to get my daughter educated and become self-reliant. I had heard a boy used to disturb her. I don’t know the reason behind her commiting suicide.

Today I am leaving for Bengaluru, but I don’t have money to bring back her body back to Durgapur and request our chief minister to help bring her back to my native place,” said Debashis Mondal. The victim last talked with her mother on Saturday evening at around 6 p.m. What happened two hours after that has baffled the family. The family wants an impartial investigation into her death. So far no official comment has been received from the district civil, police administration or the state government on this issue.

Advertisement