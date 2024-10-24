19-year old migrant labourer from UP injured in terrorist attack

Continuing to target migrant labourers, terrorists on Thursday morning shot and injured a 19-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh, in South Kashmir’s Batagund village of Tral.

The victim has been identified as Shubam, son of Pritam Singh of Bijnor in UP.

Police said terrorists fired at him in the Tral area of the Pulwama district. The victim was rushed to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

He sustained a gunshot wound on his arm.

This is the third attack on labourers in the Kashmir valley in a week.

Six non-locals and a local Kashmiri doctor were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district.

CCTV footage of the area has captured pictures of two terrorists armed with US-made M4 and AK-47 rifles.

On 18 October, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Chavan, was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was found at Wachi in Zainpora.

Police said his body had four bullet wounds.