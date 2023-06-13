19 workers injured, one critically, as hot pipeline bursts in Tata steel plant

At least 19 workers were injured, one of them critically, following a leakage in a hot steam pipeline at Tata Steel BSL plant in Meramundali in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The injured workers were shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack city. The condition of one of the workers is stated to be critical, said officials.

“The injured have sustained burns of varying degree. Some of the patients admitted here have sustained 50 per cent burns. We are providing the best possible treatment to the injured,” said an official of Cuttack-based private hospital, where the injured workers are undergoing treatment.

“The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the mishap. The police are also inquiring into the incident,” Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said.

“We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to the escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm today during the course of the inspection work and has affected few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the Company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics”, said an official of the company in a statement.

Immediately after the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area was cordoned off. The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident,” he said.

“Safety remains our top priority and we’re committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available,” he added.