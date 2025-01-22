16 States, 10 Ministries to showcase India’s rich heritage at RD Parade

In a grand display of India’s cultural richness and developmental strides, 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government will showcase their vibrant tableaux at the 76th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path. The overarching theme, ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,’ will highlight the nation’s diverse strengths, its evolving inclusivity, and its hopeful march into the future.

The participating tableaux from States and UTs include Goa (Cultural Heritage of Goa), Uttarakhand (Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports), Haryana (Bhagwad Gita), Jharkhand (Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress), Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas), Andhra Pradesh (Etikoppaka Bommalu- Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys), Punjab (Land of Knowledge and Wisdom), Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat), Bihar (Nalanda Vishwavidyalaya), Madhya Pradesh (Kuno National Park: Land of Cheetahs), Tripura (Kharchi Puja: Worship of 14 Deities), Karnataka (Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft), West Bengal (Lakshmir Bhandar and Lok Prasar Prakalpa – Empowering Lives), Chandigarh (Heritage, Innovation, and Sustainability), Delhi (Quality Education), and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Aviary Bird Park & Kukri Memorial – A Tribute to Navy Sailors).

Alongside, Union Government Ministries and Departments will also present their contributions to India’s growth, such as the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh), Ministry of Women and Child Development (Empowering Women and Children), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development), Ministry of Rural Development (Lakhpati Didi), Department of Financial Services (India’s Financial Evolution), Ministry of Earth Sciences (IMD: Extreme Weather Forecasting), Department of Animal Husbandry (Honoring Indigenous Bovine Breeds), Ministry of Culture (Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Development), and CPWD (75 Years of the Indian Constitution through Flower Tableau).

This year’s Republic Day Parade will not only celebrate country’s journey through its rich heritage but also reflect its progress in various fields, reinforcing the spirit of ‘Swarnim Bharat.’