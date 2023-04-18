As many as 16.03 lakh new employees have joined the Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESI) in February, 2023, as per provisional payroll data released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday.

As per the data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations, as 7.42 lakh employees constituting 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group.

It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data of February, 2023 indicates addition of 3.12 lakh female workers under the ESI Scheme. The data shows that a total 49 transgender employees also registered under ESI Scheme in the month of February 2023.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, the Ministry said.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.