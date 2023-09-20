19.88 lakh employees added under ESI scheme in July, 9.54 lakh in age group of 25

Around 19.88 lakh new employees have been added under provisional payroll of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, according to July 2023 data.

The data reveals that more jobs have been generated for the country’s youth because out of the total 19.88 lakh employees added during the month, 9.54 lakh employees are up to the age group of 25 years. This group constitutes the majority of new registrations, which is 47.9 per cent of the total employees.

Around 27,870 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in July 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

Advertisement

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.82 lakh in July this year.

The data further shows that a total 52 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI scheme in July.

For June, the formal job creation under the ESI scheme added 2.02 million new subscribers. Around 24,298 new establishments were registered.

In May, 2.02 million subscribers were added while in April, it was 1.78 million.

It is to be noted that the payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.