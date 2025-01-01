The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Dr Amit Bansal, son of Subhash Bansal, a resident of Chandigarh, for illegal activities at his 22 de-addiction centers being run/owned by him in different parts of the state.

In this case, Rooppreet Kaur, a drug inspector from Ludhiana, has also been booked and will be arrested soon. Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said in this regard, a case based on a FIR dated December 31, 2024 has been registered against the accused under Section 7, 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC, at Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad -1, Punjab at Mohali.

Giving details of the case, he revealed that as per the information Dr Amit Bansal is running 22 de-addiction centers in Punjab where tablets Addnok-N 0.4 and Addnok-N 2.0 (Buprenorphine & Naloxone) are used for the treatment of addict patients. During interrogation, it has come to the fore that these tablets were misused in the drug de-addiction centers run and owned by the accused and were sold in the market to other addicts, which were not on the rolls of these rehabilitation centers.

He further said that an FIR was registered earlier at the STF police station in Mohali against the employees of Dr Amit Bansal, namely, Vidant and Kamaljit Singh of Simran Hospital/De-addiction center at Ludhiana. On the disclosure statement of these employees, a recovery of about 23000 tablets were confiscated from these employees and a drug money of Rs 90000 was also recovered from them.

On the same day, the STF team inspected the Simran De-addiction Center in the presence of Drug Inspector Rooppreet Kaur and found a shortage of 4610 Tablets.

The spokesperson added that after the inspection, a report was prepared under the signatures of the inspecting team but the above said Drug Inspector Rooppreet Kaur send a separate report to the Director, Health & Family Welfare Punjab in which she mentioned the shortage of only 4,000 tablets instead of 4,610 tablets in connivance with Dr Amit Bansal to save him from the legal criminal action of shortage of 610 tablets which clearly shows her official misconduct and corruption.

It is pertinent to mention here that video of another de-addiction center namely Sehaj Hospital Nakodar was got viral by someone whose cognizance was taken by the then Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar and a case FIR No. 64 dated 08.06.2024 was got registered at police station city, Nakodar in Jalandhar.

During the inspection of the said Sehaj de-addiction center around 14,4,000 tablets, Addnok-N were found by the inspection committee. The then Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar ordered to freeze the credential of the online portal till completion of inquiry and suspend the license of Sehaj Hospital/De-addiction Center Nakodar.

Later, Dr Amit Bansal, in connivance with the officers/officials of Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Punjab hushed up the matter. Mentionably, it has also come to notice that a separate case has been registered at the police station, Grain Market, Patiala against the employees of Adarsh Hospital/De-addiction center Patiala run and owned by Dr Amit Bansal. The spokesperson informed that the VB, Flying Squad-1, Punjab is thoroughly investigating the case to find out the role of other officials/private persons involved in this whole nexsus to execute illegal activities at the de-addiction centers being run/owned by the accused Dr Amit Bansal.