Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva dead, confirms UP Police; 4 injured under treatment

Dreaded sharp-shooter of Mukhtar Ansari, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, a criminal of western UP, has succumbed to his injuries. Earlier, it was reported that Jeeva was critically injured in the shoot-out inside the Lucknow civil court premises in the state capital on Wednesday. However, now the UP police have confirmed that he has been declared dead in the hospital.

Apart from Jeeva, a child and two policemen, and Jeeva’s mother who too were at the scene of the crime have been injured. They are undergoing treatment.

The shooters came dressed as lawyers and started indiscriminate fire on Jeeva just outside SC/ ST court.

One of the assailants was nabbed and got injured after the lawyers thrashed him.

Jeeva was currently lodged in Lucknow jail for serving a life term in a murder case. Recently his property was also attached by the administration.

Jeeva was also reported to be involved in the murders of BJP leaders Brahma Dutt Dwivedi and Krishnand Rai.

Jeeva was serving a life term in the Dwivedi case but was let off in the Krishnanand Rai murder case.

There are around 22 criminal cases against him. Meanwhile lawyers staged protest over the incident.