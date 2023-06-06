Following protests and demonstrations by right-wing Hindu organizations against Love Jihad after an alleged attempt by two youths to take away a local girl last week, now posters have appeared on the shops owned by minority community members to vacate and leave before June 15, 2023 in Purola town of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

This happened following two boys namely Owais, a Muslim, and another Jitender Saini was caught by locals with a ninth-class local girl on May 27. The right-wing Hindu bodies charged that the youth were enticing away the girl and it was a case of ‘Love Jehad’ prompting bandhs, demonstrations, and protests in the entire district.

The markets remained closed in Barkot, Naogaon, Purola, and Damta in protest against the incident on a call given by the Yamuna Valley Hindu Jagriti Sangathan for a few days.

This led to the exodus of the members of the minuscule minority community who were involved in small-time business in Purola town. According to locals, nine shop owners have asked their Muslim tenants to vacate their premises on the reported persuasion of Swami Darshan Bharati, a right-wing Hindu leader who had been vocal against the minority community. The signboards of some of the shops belonging to ‘outsiders’ were also removed.

The posters put up on behalf of Bevbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan warn ‘Love Jehadis’ to vacate their shops by June 15 when a ‘Mahapnchayat’ on the issue is called by Hindu outfits and in case they fail to do so, it will then depend on the time.

Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case against unknown persons for trying to disturb social and communal harmony under relevant sections. The shops belonging to the Muslim community are closed since May 28, 2023. A delegation of local Muslim shopkeepers also met the local Sub-Divisional magistrate and sought protection to open their shops and businesses. They also met the President of the Vyapar Mandal President Brijmohan Singh Chauhan to help them.

Reacting to the situation in Purola town of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that his government has been working against “love jehad” and “land jehad” and anyone attempting to disrupt peace and harmony would be strictly dealt with.