Ajnala incident: 10 accused sent to judicial custody till April 6

Ajnala court in Punjab on Saturday sent 10 associates of Waris Punjab De, headed by fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, to judicial custody till April 6 in connection with an FIR registered related to the Ajnala incident where pro-Khalistan supporters clashed with police.

One other accused Sukhpreet Singh remanded to 4-day police custody, the official said. The 10 persons are accused of storming the Ajnala police station and clashing with the Punjab police in February this year to free a member, who had been arrested in an abduction case.

On February 23, thousands of Amritpal Singh’s supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns, broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.

An FIR was registered against the elements of Waris Punjab De over the incident, regarding which the Ajnala court today sent 10 of them to two days of police custody.

Meanwhile, several days after a crackdown was launched against Amritpal Singh and his pro-Khalistan outfit, the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run and escaping from the State police’s dragnet.

A team of Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday launched a search operation for Amritpal in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of him entering the national capital.

However, Delhi Police later said Waris Punjab De chief may leave the national capital.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala

police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.