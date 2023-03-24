J-K: Lashkar terrorist arrested in Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the Indian Army (52RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (177 BN) launched a joint cordon and search operation near Peth Seer railway station. During the search, J-K Police said one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested tactfully by the joint party.

According to police, the man was identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, a resident of Manz Seer linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. During the search, a hand grenade, pistol, pistol magazine, 15 pistol live rounds and a mobile phone alongwith SIM card were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Tarzoo police station. Further investigation is underway.