150 electric Mohalla buses to be operational across city in next 2 weeks

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that 150 electric Mohalla buses will be operational across the city within the next two weeks in a bid towards improving last-mile connectivity.

During her inspection of the buses at the Kushak Nala Electric Bus Depot, she said, “We are here to inspect the nine-meter-long low-floor electric Mohalla buses. The first batch of 150 buses has already arrived at this depot.”

Informing that these buses have been tested on two routes, she said they will be operational on Delhi’s roads within the next two weeks. Stating that she was guided by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal , she said these buses will revolutionise transportation in congested areas where 12-meter-long buses cannot operate.

Highlighting Delhi’s transport challenges, Atishi said, “Delhi has always struggled with last-mile connectivity. To address this issue, 2,140 Mohalla buses will be deployed across the city by 2025. These buses are fully air-conditioned, equipped with panic buttons, CCTV, and GPS. With just 45 minutes of charging, they can run up to 200 km.”

“Under Arvind Kejriwal Ji’s leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been tirelessly working to enhance public services for Delhiites over the past decade. The DTC buses cater to common families, and providing them with world-class facilities has always been Kejriwal’s vision, which we are committed to fulfilling,” she said.

The Mohalla buses are powered by electric batteries and designed for narrow and congested areas where standard 12-meter DTC buses cannot operate. These buses will also improve connectivity to key transport hubs like metro stations, saving time and reducing the need for multiple bus changes or auto-rickshaw rides.

Each bus is equipped with six battery packs totaling 196 kW capacity, offering a range of over 200 km on a 45 minute charge. With 23 seats and standing space for 13 passengers, these green-colored buses are easily identifiable.

Notably, 25 per cent of the seats are reserved for women and marked in pink.