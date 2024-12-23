15 states,11 ministries gear up for RD Tableaux at Kartavya Path

The Republic Day parade this year will feature a vibrant display of creativity and culture with tableaux from 15 states and Union territories as well as another11 from various central ministries and departments. These spectacular displays will grace the Kartavya Path during the parade and will remain on exhibit at Red Fort until January 31.

States and Union territories selected to participate include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. According to the Ministry of Defence, even states or UTs not chosen for Kartavya Path are invited to showcase their tableaux during Bharat Parv at Red Fort.

The ministry follows a structured and well-established selection process for these tableaux. Proposals are invited from all states, UTs, and central ministries or departments. These submissions are assessed by an Expert Committee comprising eminent figures in art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography.

Key criteria for selection include conceptual uniqueness, creative expression, effective messaging, and a harmonious blend of heritage (“Virasat”) and development (“Vikas”). The evaluation also prioritizes originality, aesthetic appeal, attention to detail, and overall visual impact. The Ministry emphasized that the process is fair, transparent, and based purely on merit, ensuring no bias in the final selections.