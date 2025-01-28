“Have reached a stage where our aspirations are higher, confidence greater”: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered remarks on Monday (local time) during the Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi where he highlighted India’s aim to become “Viksit Bharat” by 2047 and the strides which the country has taken in this direction. He thanked the UAE which has been a “true friend” of India and remarked that the Republic Day celebrations in UAE become “only natural” as it is being celebrated “with good friends and trusted partners”.

In his speech, he reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for making India “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Jaishankar said, “If we have embarked on that quest with strong conviction it is because in the last decade particular we have witnessed achievements which tell us what is possible. Sustained growth rates, embraced digital technology, building modern infrastructure, strengthening human skills and improving the quality of governance are amongst its notable features”.

Jaishankar also underscored India’s progress in key sectors like food, health, manufacturing, and energy security.

Reflecting on the growth of the India-UAE ties, Jaishankar said, “This very decade has seen the flowering of our ties with the UAE and this very achievement is no less impressive, guided as they are by the joint vision of Prime Minister Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan”.

In his remarks, Jaishankar highlighted the wide expanse and recent milestones in the India-UAE relationship.

He noted the CEPA’s (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) role in expanding trade and investment, local currency trading agreements and fin-tech mechanisms, calling them a “trendsetter”.

Referring to the BAPS Hindu Mandir as a “beacon of pluralism, harmony and tolerance”, the EAM highlighted the achievements across other sectors such as the proliferation of educational institutions such as the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that the other initiatives in the pipeline have “transformational possibilities”

“But most of all, our story is of our people”. The EAM said that the diaspora has risen to over 4 million people, with 4.5 million tourists coming to the UAE every year. “These numbers speak of the warmth and cordiality that today characterises our relationship”.

Speaking about the volatile global scenario, which is changing the global world order. Jaishankar highlighted the need to have true friends and thanked UAE for being one.

He said that this celebration of India’s anniversary becomes “only natural that an important anniversary of India’s modern nationhood should be celebrated with good friends and trusted partners”.

He closed his remarks by wishing many more successes for the India-UAE ties in the days to come.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in the UAE from January 27-29, 2025 to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with a focus on advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and add new momentum to the India – UAE relationship,” an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The visit to the UAE becomes yet another frequent high-level interaction between the two countries.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will meet with UAE leaders to discuss the growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership and explore new ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors.