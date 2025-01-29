J & K Rifles,Signals named Best Marching Contingent at RD Parade

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles marching contingent has been named the Best Marching Contingent among the Services at the 26th January Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path. A panel of judges evaluated the performances of marching contingents from the Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), other auxiliary forces, and tableaux from various states, Union Territories (UTs), and Central government ministries.

In the CAPFs and auxiliary forces category, the Delhi Police marching contingent took home the award for Best Marching Contingent. Among the tableaux, Uttar Pradesh’s depiction of Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas claimed the top spot, followed by Tripura’s “Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura – Kharchi Puja,” and Andhra Pradesh’s “Etikoppaka Bommalu – Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys.”

Advertisement

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ tableau, showcasing the “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh” theme, was recognized as the Best Tableau from Central Ministries and Departments. Additionally, a special prize was awarded to the Central Public Works Department’s tableau, which celebrated 75 years of the Indian Constitution, as well as to the “Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam” Dance Group.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence also announced the winners of the Popular Choice Category, determined by an online poll held on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025. The Signals Contingent was chosen as the Best Marching Contingent among Services, while the CRPF’s Marching Contingent won the Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs and auxiliary forces. The top three tableaux in the popular vote included Gujarat’s “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,” Uttar Pradesh’s “Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas,” and Uttarakhand’s “Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports.”