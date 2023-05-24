15 Punjabis fighting Alberta provincial elections to be held on May 29  

Some of the candidates fielded by UCP are Inder Grewal from Calgary North-East, Amanpreet Singh Gill from Calgary-Bhullar-Mccall, Raman Athwal from Edmonton Mill Woods, R Singh Bath from Edmonton Ellerslie, and Amritpal Singh Matharu from Edmonton Meadows.

Fifteen Punjab-origin candidates have put in their hats for the Alberta provincial elections in Canada the polling for which will be held on May 29. There are 87 constituencies in all in Alberta province.

The two major political parties in the fray are the United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) National Democratic Party (NDP).

The candidates are mostly relying upon voters of Punjab origin and South Asians based in Canada. Most of the Punjabis are mostly contesting from areas in Edmonton and Calgary.

Rajan Sawhney (cabinet minister for trade, immigration, and multiculturism is contesting from Calgary North-West. She is contesting on a UCP ticket. Similarly, Jasvir Deol is contesting from Edmonton Meadows on an NDP ticket while Devinder Toor is looking to be re-elected on a UCP ticket from Calgary-Falconridge.

Sawhney had won from Calgary North-East riding in 2019 and earlier this year. Though, Sawhney had said that she wouldn’t go for re-election from here, after Sonya Savage, the UCP Environment Minister and sitting Calgary North West candidate announced her retirement from politics, UCP had little option in terms of winnability but to announce Sawhney as its candidate.

Sawhney is highly educated and has an MBA degree and also degrees in political science and economics from the University of Calgary.

Sawhney said, that she will work hard for the progress and growth of Calgary North-West. She also said that she would want to make Alberta more affordable.”

Among other candidates fielded by UCP are Inder Grewal from Calgary North-East, Amanpreet Singh Gill from Calgary-Bhullar-Mccall, Raman Athwal from Edmonton Mill Woods, R Singh Bath from Edmonton Ellerslie, and Amritpal Singh Matharu from Edmonton Meadows.

Other Punjabis in the fray from NDP are Parmeet Singh Boparai from Calgary-Falconridge, Gurinder Singh Gill from Calgary-Cross, Harry Singh from Drayton Valley-Devon, and Gurinder Brar from Calgary North-East.

Jeewan Mangat is contesting on Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta (WIPA) from Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Aman Sandhu is contesting from Green Party of Alberta (GPA) from Calgary-Cross, and Braham Luddu is fighting on Alberta Party (AP) from Lethbridge-West.