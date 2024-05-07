144 candidates fight for 14 LS seats in 5th phase polls in UP

Altogether 144 candidates are in the fray for 14 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh where voting will be held on May 20.

In this phase, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting for the first time from Rae Bareli while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is fighting from Lucknow LS seat.

State Chief Electoral Officer( CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that in the fifth phase, 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and Lucknow East Assembly by-election will go to polls.

For the 14 parliamentary seats, 296 candidates had filed their nominations and during the scrutiny, nominations of 149 candidates were rejected. On May 6, the day of withdrawal of nominations, 3 candidates withdrew their candidature. Thus, a total of 144 candidates are now in the fray for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase, he said

Similarly, a total of 6 candidates filed nominations for Lucknow East Assembly by-election and during the scrutiny, two nominations were rejected.

Thus, now a total of 4 candidates are in the fray for Lucknow East Assembly by-election.