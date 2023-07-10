142 dead, 5,995 FIRs filed in Manipur violence, govt tells Supreme Court

Ever since violence broke out in Manipur two months ago, 142 people have been reportedly killed in the past, N Biren Singh-led Manipur government told Supreme Court today.

As per a fresh status report filed in the Supreme Court before the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said 5,995 FIRs have been registered in violence-related activities; 6,745 people were detained to ensure law and order situation remains under control. Also, six cases of violence have been transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

As many as 5,000 incidents of arson have taken place in the state since May. Imphal East and Imphal West districts reported the maximum deaths, the report submitted to the Supreme Court said.

Advertisement

The state government also listed the steps it has taken to maintain law and order, in the report.

Security deployment is being reviewed daily and an SOP has been put in place to tackle any emergency, the chief secretary told the Supreme Court.

As many as 124 companies of paramilitary forces and 184 Army columns are on the ground to maintain peace and keep a vigil on any unlawful activity, the state government told the court.

The state government also told the court that steps have been taken to link students staying in relief camps with the nearest schools. Competitive exams have also been conducted in the state with full responsibility without any untoward incident.

There was no internet connectivity in the state for two months. There has also been conditional relaxation on the internet ban depending on a case-to-case basis. The relaxation in curfew hours is being done after assessing local conditions.

The state government urged petitioners not to give names of tribes during their arguments which may adversely affect the situation on the ground.

The fresh status report was put up before the SC after it asked the Manipur government to file a report on the steps taken to stop violence and for the rehabilitation of those affected.