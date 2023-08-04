141 Agniveers join Ladakh Scouts

A magnificent passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh on Friday to mark the entry of 141 well trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Young Soldiers.

The impressive ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd), Lt Governor, UT Ladakh as the chief guest and was attended by a spectrum of military and civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, enthusiastically participated in the parade and are now ready to serve for the supreme cause of the Nation.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated the young soldiers for the impressive parade and meticulous turnout and urged them to devote their life in service to the Nation as proud soldiers of the lndian Army. He also congratulated the proud parents to have motivated their wards to join the Regiment.

He complimented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and praised their exceptional valour and sacrifice while upholding sovereignty of the Nation. He exhorted the Young Soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the lndian Army.

Seven young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training. Gaurav Padak was also presented to the proud parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the Regiment as Agniveers.

lt was indeed a proud moment for the kin of these recruits who had arrived from far flung areas to witness the grand ceremony.