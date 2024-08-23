14 killed as Kathmandu-bound bus from Gorakhpur plunges into river in Nepal

At least 14 people were killed when a Kathmanu-bound Indian tourist bus travelling from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh via Pokhara in central Nepal fell into the Marsyangadi river on Friday morning.

Officials in Nepal confirmed that there were 42 passengers from Maharashtra aboard the Kesarwani Travel bus from Gorakhpur. The deceased included tourists from Maharashtra and the bus driver, Murtaja alias Mustafa, from Pipriach in Gorakhpur.

According to Gorakhpur police, a woman, named Charu, had booked two buses from Kesarwani Travel’s office located near Tarang Chowk in Gorakhpur.

These vehicles were sent to Prayagraj Railway Station, where a group of 110 tourists from Maharashtra embarked on a journey to Chitrakoot before travelling to Pokhara in Nepal via Ayodhya and Lumbini. The tourists were en route to Kathmandu when the accident occurred.

Reports from Nepal said that after reaching Abu Khaireni on the Pokhara-Mungling road, the bus lost control and fell into the Marsyangdi river.

Gorakhpur SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said that the authorities have received information about a bus falling into a river in Nepal and that further details are being gathered.

According to DSP Deep Kumar Rai of the District Police Office in Tanahun, Nepal, the bus bearing registration number UP FT 7623 had departed from Pokhara for Kathmandu.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Nepalese police personnel rushed to the spot. The bus involved in the crash is reported to belong to a travel agency based in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Relief Commissioner GS Naveen held talks with Nepal government officials.

In coordination with senior Indian Police Service officers posted in Nepal, immediate rescue and relief work is being conducted for the injured passengers.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also dispatched the Maharajganj SDM and the Maharajganj CO to the accident site.