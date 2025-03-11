NFR announces 15 pairs of special trains for Holi

To cater to increased passenger demand during Holi, NF Railway will operate 15 pairs of special trains. Earlier, 13 pairs were announced on routes like Narangi-Gorakhpur, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar, and Dibrugarh-New Jalpaiguri. Now, two additional pairs have been introduced: Dibrugarh-Jaynagar and Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer, NFR, Train No. 05974 (Dibrugarh-Jaynagar) will depart every Tuesday at 5.20 a.m. on 11 March and 18 March, reaching Jaynagar at 2.10 p.m. the next day. Its return, train No. 05973, will depart Jaynagar at 3.30 p.m. on 12 March and 19 March, arriving in Dibrugarh at 11.30 p.m. the following day.

Similarly, train No. 05978 (Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur) will depart every Wednesday at 09.10 a.m. on 12 March and 19 March, reaching Gorakhpur at 7 p.m. the next day. Its return, train No. 05977, will depart Gorakhpur at 9.30 p.m. on 13 March and 20 March, arriving in Dibrugarh at 10.30 a.m. the following day.

Stoppage details and timings are available on the IRCTC website, newspapers, and NF Railway’s social media platforms. Passengers are advised to verify details before traveling, Mr Sharma said.