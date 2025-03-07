Mahi-Luni river linking: WAPCOS working on feasibility report

Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat has informed the state assembly that the feasibility report on the Western Rajasthan Canal Project (WRCP) for linking the Mahi River to the Luni River is being prepared by the Centre.

Replying to a question from Bhaira Ram Choudhary (BJP) during the question hour, Rawat said, “The work on the feasibility report is in progress at the level of WAPCOS, a Government of India undertaking. Besides, a revised inception report, which is a part of this assignment, is being examined by the Centre.

Rawat said that the work order for preparing the feasibility report of WRCP has already been given to WAPCOS. On the basis of this report, the scope for diverting surplus Mahi waters from the Kadana Dam to Jalore through the “Sujalam Sufalam” project will be explored.

The minister said, “In accordance with the Run-off Water Grid project, surplus water from the Mahi basin will be routed to the Jawai Dam. Along the way, smaller dams along the route will also be filled.

In response to a question from Anshuman Singh Bhati (BJP), Minister for Ground Water and PHED, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary, ruled out the possibility of merging the state’s Ground Water Department with the PHED.

Choudhary said, “Machines in the department are 30 years old and do not function efficiently. Besides, 85 per cent of the posts in the department have been lying vacant for a long time.

“Nevertheless, we will not close down the department. Instead, we will fill up vacancies and improve the situation,” he said.