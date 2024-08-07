12-year-old Ayodhya gang-rape survivor undergoes abortion, condition stable

The 12-year-old gang-rape survivor in Ayodhya underwent an abortion on Tuesday, following which her condition is reported to be stable.

The abortion was performed by a team of doctors at Queen Mary Hospital of King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The KGMU administration has refused to comment on the matter.

However, hospital sources and the survivor’s mother confirmed the abortion on Wednesday. After the abortion, the foetus sample was handed over to the investigating officer for DNA testing. The culprits will be identified on the basis of the DNA report.

On the other hand, in the case of the rape of the teenage girl, even though the opposition and the accused are strongly demanding a DNA test, the accused SP leader will not be exonerated on the basis of the DNA test alone. If there is a DNA match with either of the two accused, both will be subject to action. After the investigation, a chargesheet will be filed and the court will take the final decision.

A case has been registered against bakery owner and SP’s Bhadarsa city president Moeed Khan and his helper Raju, a resident of Sitapur, on charges of gang rape of the teenage girl in Bhadarsa, under the jurisdiction of the Purakalandar police station area.

Both the accused have been sent to jail. The administration had already bulldozed their properties, declaring them illegal. At the same time, after the rape, a 12-week-old foetus was also growing in the girl’s womb.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the Samajwadi Party has not made any public statements but is demanding a DNA test to ascertain the truth. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, district SP leaders, and the family members of the accused are also strongly calling for a DNA test.

Their intention behind this is to determine if the DNA of the foetus growing in the girl’s womb does not match with that of the SP leader, could it potentially exonerate him from the charge. However, legal experts are denying this possibility.

They believe that since the matter involves gang rape, even if the DNA matches with that of the second accused, Raju, the allegations of rape against Moeed Khan would not be dismissed.

Even in this situation, the problems for the SP leader will not diminish. Instead, the court will take the final decision on the basis of evidence and the statements of the victim and family members during the investigation. In such a scenario, the court will be the last hope for the SP leader.

Inspector General of Police (Ayodhya) Praveen Kumar said that in a gang rape case if there is a DNA match with even one accused, the other will not be given a clean chit on this basis alone. Instead, action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge from the investigation.