12 killed, 30 injured as bus rams into bridge wall in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 passengers injured as the bus in which they were travelling rammed into the wall of a bridge in Laxmangarh in this district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The private bus was heading to Laxmangarh from Salasar when it rammed into the wall of the bridge around 2 pm as the driver of the over-speeding bus could not negotiate a steep turn along the bridge.

Many of the injured in grievous condition were admitted to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar. At least seven of them, who were referred to Jaipur in critical condition, are still struggling for life at the SMS Hospital/Trauma Institute.

The police and district administration officials, including Divisional Commissioner Bandna Singhvi, District Collector Mukul Sharma, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhushan Yadav rushed to the accident site and the hospitals to supervise relief and medical treatment.

Lok Sabha MP from Sikar Amara Ram also reached the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the heartbreaking tragedy. He also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for each injured.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the mishap. In a condolence message for the deaths, he said his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Transport Secretary Shuchi Tyagi has set up a high-level committee to look into the circumstances and cause of the bus mishap.