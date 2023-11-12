12 critically injured as fire breaks out in makeshift cracker market in Mathura

At least 12 people received serious burns when a massive fire broke out in a makeshift firecracker market in Rai Kasba of the Mathura district on Diwali afternoon.

All the 12 injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to sources, the district administration had given permission to set up 24 temporary firecracker shops in Gopal Bagh located on Mont Road in Raja Kasba. The fire that broke out in the market gutted at least 15 shops.

Soon after the fire broke out, the market plunged into chaos with people running helter-skelter to save their lives. Fire tenders brought the fire under control.

Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 12 injured is said to be critical, and among them four have been referred to an Agra hospital.