A total of eleven people died from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar, according to the statement released by Maharashtra Chief Minister office on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared five lakh rupees for the deceased and further mentioned that the entire medical expenses will be borne by the state government for the Shri members undergoing treatment. “During the Dr Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Maharashtra Bhushan awarding ceremony held at Kharghar today some Shri members had to be shifted to the hospital due to heatstroke, unfortunately, 11 of them died while undergoing treatment, this is a very unexpected and painful incident and I pay tribute to the deceased Shri members. We share in the grief of their families. As soon as I got the information about this incident, I immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe and spoke to the doctors as well as members who are undergoing treatment. The administration has instructed that the families of the members who died in this unfortunate incident will be given five lakh rupees each and the entire medical expenses of the members undergoing treatment will be borne by the government,” Maharashtra CM Shinde tweeted.

“I myself have been monitoring the treatment of some Shri members admitted to the hospital and have given appropriate instructions to the administration and doctors. I pray to God that the health of those undergoing treatment will improve soon,” he tweeted.

In the aftermath of the incident, people who suffered from heatstroke in the ceremony were also taken to Tata Hospital in Kharghar.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.