Amid crisis in Nationalist Congress Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are likely to share stage at an award function of Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust on August 1 in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are also likely to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award this year.

An announcement in this regard was made by the President of Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust Dr Dipak Tilak at a press conference in Pune on Monday.

The award will be conferred on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, at ceremony to be held at the Tilak Maharashtra University premises in Pune.

“The Lokmanya Tilak National Award, now in its 41st year, recognizes exceptional contributions to society. In addition to a memento and a certificate, the award includes a cash prize of one lakh rupees, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as the Cheif guest in the event and other guests include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar,” Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust said in a release.

“Under the supreme leadership of the Prime Minister, the country climbed the ladder of progress under this concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He awakened the feeling of patriotism among the citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him and are exhilarated to present the Lokmanya Tilak National Award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” it added.

The release said that Lokmanya Tilak National Award holds great significance as it honours the memory and legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, a prominent figure in Indian history.

The past awardees include former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee and Infosys founder NR Naraynmurthy.

The release said eminent personalities who have selflessly worked for the country’s betterment have been honoured with the award since 1983.

The NCP has seen a split with Ajit Pawar joining the NDA government in Marharashtra as Deputy Chief Ministers earlier this month. Eight more NCP MLAs joined the government with him. Sharad Pawar has “expelled” Ajit Pawar and other party MLAs who joined the Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar group has claimed that majority of MLAs are with them.