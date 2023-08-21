Award ceremony in Delhi for social media influencers on August 27

Social Media Icons (SMI) 2023 Awards-North Edition is set to take place on August 27, 2023, at The Park in New Delhi. The awards seek to recognise and celebrate the influential trailblazers who shape the modern digital landscape.

The SMI launch ceremony was attended by nearly 250 social media influencers from different segments who have a reach of up to 25 lakh.

The event aims to recognise unsung heroes and celebrate their success. In an era where social media dominates brand endorsements and content creation, SMI acknowledges the pivotal role played by influencers. The Awards event is an ode to these unsung heroes, who create meaningful engagements, foster societal change, and inspire innovation. It’s a celebration of their tireless efforts and a platform to showcase their exceptional work.

The SMI has been conceptualised and is being spearheaded by the Prius Communications. Its Founder and Managing Director Baldev Raj said, “We aim to create an ecosystem that fosters meaningful connections between influencers, audiences, and brands. Our vision is to empower influencers, amplify their voices, and provide them the recognition they truly deserve.”