11 killed in a mishap in Uttar Pradesh

At least 11 people were killed and 16 others were injured when a jeep collided with a Janrath AC bus near Kapura intersection of Kotwali Chandpa area on Friday evening.

According to police more than 16 including women and children were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

There were about 35 people in the jeep.

DM Ashish Kumar and SP Nipun Aggarwal were on the spot. The seriously injured have been referred to Aligarh for treatment.

The police administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations.