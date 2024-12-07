108-Foot National Flag Unfurled at Laungewala to Honor 1971 Indo-Pak War Heroes

A 108-foot high mast National Flag was unveiled today at the Laungewala Yudh Sthal to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The installation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the Flag Foundation of India.

The event was attended by war veterans Naik Jagdev Singh and Hav Mukhtiyar Singh of the 23 PUNJAB Regiment, who fought valiantly in the historic Battle of Laungewala 53 years ago. They were joined by eight other 1971 war veterans from the Jaisalmer district.

Dignitaries from the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, civil administration, and local community members also participated in the ceremony. Patriotic songs performed by school students added vibrancy to the event, paying heartfelt homage to the courage of the nation’s Armed Forces.

The Battle of Laungewala, fought from December 5 to 7, 1971, remains a legendary testament to the valor of Indian soldiers who overcame overwhelming odds. Today, the Laungewala War Memorial stands as a revered tourist destination, drawing thousands of visitors each year to honor the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

The newly installed flag is a tribute to this legacy, serving as a towering symbol of the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and a source of inspiration for all who visit Laungewala.