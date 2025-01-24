City celebrates Netaji’s birthday

The 128th birth anniversary of Netaji was observed across the state with enthusiasm.

Speakers addressing different public meetings urged the youth to follow Netaji’s selfless love for the country and serve the poor and the needy.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the National Flag in north Bengal and paid homage to Netaji.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party paid rich tributes to Netaji and wrote in his X-handle: “In my life, especially throughout my political journey as a representative of the people, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been an enduring lodestar. His unmatched devotion to the cause of the motherland has been a constant source of inspiration and strength for me. In moments of uncertainty I have sought clarity in his vision. In times of adversity, I have drawn courage from his unyielding spirit. Netaji was a leader who exemplified selflessness, who led from the front and who never hesitated to lay down his life for the nation.”

At Mahajati Sadan, MP Sudip Bandyppadhyay and minister Dr Shashi Panja attended a meeting. Mayor Firhad Hakim and minister Indranil Sen, garlanded the statue of Netaji at Maidan. Netaji’s statue at Shyambazar Five Point Crossing was garlanded by leaders of Forward Bloc.

Netaji’s portrait was garlanded at the headquarters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation where he started his career as an ICS officer as the chief executive officer and after quitting his job became the mayor. It was Netaji who started free primary education by the KMC. Different welfare organisations offered food and fruits to the patients of various state run hospitals, homes.

Hundreds of people went to Netaji Bhavan on Elgin Road to pay respects. They stood in front of the Wanderer car in which Netaji went to Gomo railway station on 17 January, 1941 and left the country.