Centre announces State mourning from Dec 26-Jan 1 for Dr Manmohan Singh

The Union Government has announced seven-day mourning over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

” As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025 both days inclusive,” according to a Home Ministry statement on Friday.

The Centre announced ”with profound sorrow the death of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on 26.12.2024 at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi”.

During this period the National flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr Manmohan Singh.

The National flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian Missions/High Commissions of India abroad, the ministry said.

Dr Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms in the 1990s, died here late Thursday night. Singh, 92, is survived by his wife Gurcharan Kaur and three daughters. Singh, who was PM from 2004 to 2014 at the head of a Congress-led UPA government, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.