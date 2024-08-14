1,037 Police, Fire, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Correctional Services personnel get gallantry medals on I-Day

A total of 1,037 Police Personnel, Fire, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Correctional Services personnel have been awarded Gallantry as well as Service Medals on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations this year.

The awards include the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM), that are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Among the personnel of the above mentioned services receiving the medals, PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, who is a Head Constable of Telangana Police, who displayed ‘Rare Gallantry’ in a robbery that occurred on July 25, 20233, where two notorious individuals were involved in a chain snatching and arms Dealing.

On July 26, that year the Cyberabad Police apprehended these criminals, however, they viciously attacked Yadaiah, using a knife and repeatedly stabbed him in various parts of his body, leading to bleeding and severe injuries, and despite all this, he managed to catch and hold on them resulted their apprehension, and he was hospitalized for 17 days.

Out of 213 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 208 have been awarded to Policemen from different state police departments and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), that include 31 personnel from J&K Police, 17 personnel each from Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra, 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 07 personnel each from Jharkhand, Punjab & Telangana, 52 personnel from CRPF, 14 personnel from SSB, 10 personnel from CISF, 06 personnel from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other states and the Union Territories.

Moreover, 03 GM and 01 GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel respectively and 01 GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG & CD personnel.

Meanwhile, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in the service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 94 PSM, 75 have been awarded to Police Service, 08 to Fire Service, 08 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 03 to Correctional Service.

Similarly, out of 729 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 624 have been awarded to Police Service, 47 to Fire , 47 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 11 to Correctional Service.