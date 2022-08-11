Troubled by the sale of narcotics and illicit liquor in their locality, residents of Hastsal Vihar in the Dwarka district of New Delhi have found a unique way to protest against the menace. They are making their complaint directly to the Prime Minister of India (PMO).

“We have started a campaign to write hundred letters to the PMO every month until the police initiate action against the illegal activities in the area. In the letter, the residents are not only complaining about the illegal activities in the area but also against the local police who seem to be in no mood to act despite repeated complaints,” said a resident.

In the letters written to the PMO, the locals demand strict action against those selling liquor, smack and other narcotic substances in the area illegally. They allege that rather than taking action on their complaints, the police are shielding the culprits.

According to the residents of Hastsal Vihar, some people living in A-block of the area are actively indulging in sale and purchase of narcotics. There is open sale of liquor, ganja, smack and other narcotic products, due to which addiction is growing rapidly in the local youth. What’s worrying them the most is that the trend is leading to proliferation of antisocial elements in the locality.

Another resident said, “Many criminal and antisocial elements roam in the area freely. This has created a matter of serious security concern especially for women and children. Cases like eve-teasing, molestation, street brawls, snatching have become routine in the area. If anyone resists them, they won’t hesitate to even attack him/her with a knife or other sharp object.

Making serious accusations against the local police, the people here say that many cases have been registered against drug dealers and antisocial elements, but no legal action has been taken in this direction. This is the reason they roam in the area freely. The residents have registered their complaints with the Uttam Nagar Police Station and even taken their representation to Dwarka DCP’s office. However, nothing came of it.

When approached by the SNS in the matter, DCP M Harshavardhan assured us that regular action is being taken.

Recently, a demonstration was held in Shalimar Bagh, where local people had come out on the road against drug dealers in the area. They had also accused the police of colluding with drug smugglers.