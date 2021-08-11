100 ft high Tricolour installed at Gulmarg

As part of 75 years of Independence, a 100 feet tall National Flag was on Tuesday dedicated to the Nation at the iconic tourist destination of Gulmarg in a modest ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by Lt General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command, who also honoured the next of kin of soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the Nation.

The Army Commander also felicitated certain members of civil society who have contributed immensely towards nation building through various endeavours.

Set amidst the beautiful and salubrious surroundings of Gulmarg, the monument adds to the tourist attraction of the location. The monument has already become a major draw for the tourists who have been flocking to take selfies with the backdrop of the National Flag.

During the ceremony, the Army Commander said that the Flag is a tribute to the countless Kashmiris who have made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the Nation.

Incidentally, Gulmarg is one of the locations along the Line of Control wherein Pakistani troops had infiltrated in 1965 and owing to the prompt response of young shepherd Mohammad Din, who alerted the security forces about the same, the Indian Army was greatly benefitted in defeating the nefarious designs of Pakistan.