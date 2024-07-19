No tents to be allowed in Gulmarg without permission: Officials

Citing environmental concerns and illegal activities, the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday announced that no tents will be allowed in the popular tourist resort without proper permission.

Gulmarg Development Authority CEO Waseem Raja, in a communique, said that to protect the eco-fragile zone of Gulmarg and maintain its status as a world-famous tourist destination, the installation of tents will now require prior permission from the authority.

“The directive comes in response to the increasing number of tents being set up without proper authorisation, leading to issues such as littering, illegal parking on green slopes, lighting fires on greens, and law and order problems,” it said.

“Visitors wishing to install tents in Gulmarg must apply for permission via email at gulmarggda@gmail.com or through WhatsApp at 8803993001. No tents will be allowed without prior approval from the GDA,” the communique added.