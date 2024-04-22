100 candidates in fray for 3rd phase of LS polls in UP

A total of 100 candidates are in the fray for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh in which 10 constituencies will go to polls on May 7.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Monday that the process of nomination for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections started on April 12, and the scrutiny of nomination papers was held on April 20.

A total of four candidates withdrew their nominations on the last date of withdrawal of nominations by the candidates today, he said.

Advertisement

One nomination each was withdrawn in Sambhal, Fatehpur Sikri, Badaun and Bareilly.

Now 12 candidates are in the fray in Sambhal, 10 in Hathras, 11 in Agra, 9 in Fatehpur Sikri, 7 in Firozabad, 8 in Mainpuri, 10 in Etah, 11 in Badaun, 9 in Aonla and 13 in Bareilly.