Emotional moment for me: Rahul Gandhi on filing nomination from Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said filing nomination from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli was an emotional moment for him.

“Nomination from Rae Bareli was an emotional moment for me. My mother (Sonia Gandhi) has handed over the family’s work to me with great trust and has given me the opportunity to serve it,” he wrote in a post on X, after filing nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who represented the Rae Bareli constituency, was recently elected as member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Mentioning Amethi parliamentary seat, he said, “Amethi and Rae Bareli are no different for me, both are my family. I am happy that Kishori Lal (Sharma) ji, who has been serving the constituency for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi.”

Notably, in the 2019 general elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

“In the ongoing war of justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones.I am confident that you all are standing with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy,” he added.

Elections to the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to take place on 20th May.