10 passengers from Rajasthan were on board ill-fated London-bound plane

At least 10 passens from Rajasthan were flying to London on board the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to reports reaching here the passengers from the state included five members of a family – a doctor couple Dr Pradeep – Dr Commy Vyas and their 3 sons.

The family reportedly belonged to Banswara and the couple till recently was serving in a private medical college near Udaipur. They quit their job recently to join in London.

Likewise, four persons, business men Vardhi Chand and Prakash Menariya, and Children of a marble trader – two siblings Shubh and Sagun Modi, were also on board.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal talked to the four over telephone to condole the death and assured all support.

Udaipur Collector Namit Mehta also visited Modi siblings’ family in Saheli Nagar locality of Udaipur.

Among passengers one Khushboo of Jodhpur was also flying for London. Her relatives were on their way back home to Jodhpur after seeing her off at the Ahmedabad airport, when they got the sad news about the plane crash.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Sharma and his predecessor Ashok Gehlot expressed shock and grief over the tragic crash.

Expressing grief Governor Bagade the tragic incident rendered deep shock, I am sad and do pray for early recovery of injured persons and eternal peace for the deceased.

In his Condolence message Chief Minister Sharma said “It was sad jolt rendering news, I feel sorry for those who lost their dear ones, praying for well beingness of flight crew and speedy recovery of injured passengers

Former Chief Minister Gehlot and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said “This is a heartbreaking incident that gloomed us all”.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP state unit has deferred all its political programmes in the wake of the tragic crash.

Chief Minister Sharma had also put off one administrative meeting that was scheduled to be held late this afternoon to review activities and accomplishments of targets of the PWD department.