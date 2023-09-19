10 injured in tower swing accident in Bihar

At least 10 people sustained injuries after a tower swing bent on the one side during Mahaviri fair in Bihar’s Siwan district.

The incident occurred in Basantpur village late Monday night at around 11.30 p.m.

The injured persons were admitted to local hospitals and some of them were referred to Sadar hospital, Siwan.

The exact number of injured persons could not be ascertained as some of them jumped off the tower swing and to save themselves.

“The nut-bolt of the base pillar of the swing was loose and that led to the mishap. The swing bent on the one side leading to the panic-like situation. Ten persons were injured in this mishap. We have set the speed and the height of the swing,” said Akhilesh Prasad, SHO of GB Nagar Tarwara.