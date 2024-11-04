10 elephants lose lives, officials lose post

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav suspended two senior officials of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), including the BTR Director and the in-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), for negligence in duty in connection with the deaths of 10 wild elephants in three days last week.

The CM said that BTR Director Gaurav Chaudhary and in-charge ACF Fateh Singh Ninama have been suspended for laxity in duty and other lapses.

As per officials, BTR Director Gaurav Chaudhary has been suspended, as he kept his mobile phone switched off and did not return to duty from leave despite orders from senior officials.

Advertisement

Similarly, Ninama was suspended for laxity during the investigations over the deaths of the elephants by not showing necessary leadership and responsibility.

Four wild elephants died on Tuesday, Four on Wednesday and two on Thursday last week at the BTR.

Only three elephants from the herd of 13 have survived.

The cause of deaths was surmised to be grazing on pesticide sprayed kodo millet crops. However, the exact cause would be known after the forensic results of the viscera samples of the deceased jumbos are received.