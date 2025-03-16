Majority provisions ot Bodo Accord has been implemented: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the majority provisions of the Bodo accord has been implemented by the Centre after it was signed pacing the way for a lasting peace

Addressing the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Shah said that there has been transformative impact of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Agreement. Shah said that the agreement, signed on January 27, 2020, has significantly contributed to lasting peace in the region.

Taking potshots at the opposition, Shah said, ” When the BTR Peace Agreement was signed, the Congress party, dismissed it as ineffective. However, today, 82 per cent of its provisions have already been implemented by both the Assam and Union governments.”

He promised that the Centre is fully committed to fully implementing the accord.

Delving on the security issue in the region, Shah pointed out that on April 1, 2022, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was revoked from the entire BTR area, which resulted in cementing the lasting peace.

Patting the back of BJP led autonomous council in the BTR, Shah highlighted the development which has taken place in the BTR region including Kokrajhar.

He appealed to the youth of Bodoland to strive for success in the field of sports.