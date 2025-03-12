Amit Shah to undertake 3-day tour to Assam from March 14

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Assam starting March 14, during which he will address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students’ Union at Dotma in Kokrajhar district and inaugurate the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon.

The visit is seen as part of the government’s continued focus on education and development in Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy, named after the legendary Ahom general who valiantly defended Assam against Mughal invasions, is envisioned as a state-of-the-art training institution to strengthen the police force in the Northeast. Set in Dergaon, the academy is equipped with modern facilities and will focus on honing the skills of law enforcement personnel to meet emerging challenges.

After inaugurating the police academy on March 15, Shah will travel to Mizoram and later return to Guwahati for an overnight stay. On March 16, he will address the ABSU conference, which aims to shape the future of education and youth empowerment in the BTR, before heading back to Delhi.

The four-day ABSU conference, which will commence on March 13 at Dotma, is being hailed as a convergence of ideas and aspirations, bringing together policymakers, educators, scholars, and community leaders.

The event will focus on advancing the “Mission Quality Education Movement-2030” and will include discussions on enhancing academic frameworks and skill-building opportunities.